Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $118.88, with a volume of 440306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.08.

The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

