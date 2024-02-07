Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $74.80 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

