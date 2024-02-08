10,000 Shares in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of John Hancock Investors Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JHI opened at $13.22 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

John Hancock Investors Trust Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.