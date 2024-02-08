1,560 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $182.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $182.85.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

