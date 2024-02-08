21,669 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,669 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

