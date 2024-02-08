36,490 Shares in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 41.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TIM by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TIM from $18.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

TIM Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TIMB opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

