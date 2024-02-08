4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $737,787.60 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance
4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $35.61.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
