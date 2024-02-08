4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $737,787.60 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $35.61.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.