4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,216,118 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Articles

