6,901 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $224.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.06 and a 12 month high of $226.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

