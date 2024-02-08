Acadian Timber Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Acadian Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Acadian Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of ADN opened at C$16.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$15.40 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.36%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

