ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 44.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 136.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 181,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.03%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

