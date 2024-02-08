Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q1 guidance to $5.03-$5.24 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.96. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Get Our Latest Report on AMG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.