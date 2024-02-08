AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 9,600 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$73,440.00.

Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$1,027,194.00.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.44. AGF Management Limited has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The company has a market cap of C$497.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.20.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

