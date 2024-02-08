Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $79.30

Aion (AION) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $79.30 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00035149 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00021346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007941 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

