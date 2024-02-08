Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $241.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $328.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.55.

NYSE APD opened at $215.27 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

