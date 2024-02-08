Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

NYSE:ALK opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

