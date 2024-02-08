ALEX Lab (ALEX) Trading Up 7% This Week

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, ALEX Lab has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. ALEX Lab has a total market cap of $111.37 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.28909385 USD and is up 9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,336,911.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

