Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Up 7.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.16 and last traded at $78.44. Approximately 129,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 247,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

