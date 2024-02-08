Allot Communications (ALLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allot Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

ALLT opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.98. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLT. StockNews.com raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

