Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ally Financial by 424.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,979,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

