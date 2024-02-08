Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 219,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $849,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

