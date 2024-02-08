Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.27) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

AFM stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.36) on Wednesday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52 week low of GBX 295 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 506 ($6.34). The company has a market capitalization of £398.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 372.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,666.67%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

