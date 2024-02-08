Ambow Education Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 20th (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.

Ambow Education Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Ambow Education stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

