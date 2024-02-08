American Express (NYSE:AXP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $222.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $212.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXP. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

AXP opened at $209.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,270,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

