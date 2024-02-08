American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $222.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $212.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $209.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $209.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $20,270,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.