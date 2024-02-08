American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $129.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.75.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $122.29 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.