American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

