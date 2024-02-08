AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AME opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $168.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.