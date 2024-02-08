Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Market Perform”

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2028 earnings at $20.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.95.

Amgen Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $295.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

