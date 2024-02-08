Analysts Offer Predictions for Altus Power, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Power in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMPS. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Altus Power Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $934.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altus Power by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 712,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altus Power by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altus Power by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 780,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Altus Power by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altus Power by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 490,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,560.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at $147,742,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,560.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,000 shares of company stock worth $1,168,230 over the last 90 days. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

