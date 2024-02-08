Analysts Set Expectations for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$119.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$103.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.61 and a beta of 2.02. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -263.93%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

