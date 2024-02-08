Andy Jones Sells 34,510 Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Stock

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) insider Andy Jones sold 34,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.93), for a total value of £273,319.20 ($342,634.07).

Safestore Stock Up 2.2 %

Safestore stock opened at GBX 804.50 ($10.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 830.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 800.16. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 874.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Safestore Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 641 ($8.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,088 ($13.64).

Safestore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 20.20 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,260.87%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

