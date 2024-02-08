Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,888 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 384,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

