ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Up 9.1% on Earnings Beat

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $142.18 and last traded at $139.77. 57,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 206,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.07.

The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.42.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

