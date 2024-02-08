Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.75

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $2.71. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 4,186 shares changing hands.

Arch Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.