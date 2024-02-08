Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.92) Per Share (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.92) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.90). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

