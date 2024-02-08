Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF) vs. BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF – Get Free Report) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Artificial Life and BlackLine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Life 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackLine 3 4 3 0 2.00

BlackLine has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

95.1% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Artificial Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of BlackLine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Artificial Life has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artificial Life and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A BlackLine -3.42% -14.40% -1.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artificial Life and BlackLine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackLine $574.22 million 6.43 -$33.52 million ($0.24) -251.00

Artificial Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackLine.

Summary

Artificial Life beats BlackLine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc. operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists. The company's financial close management solutions also include journal entry that allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance, an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. In addition, it offers accounts receivable automation solutions, which include blackline cash application, credit and risk management, collections management, disputes and deductions, team and task management, and AR intelligence solutions. Further, the company provides intercompany create functionality that stores permissions and business logic exceptions by entity, service, and transaction type thereby ensuring both the seller and the buyer of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

