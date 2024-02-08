ASD Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. ASD has a total market cap of $30.18 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016003 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,764.66 or 1.00018729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010684 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00193242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04655725 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,467,779.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

