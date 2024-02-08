Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Issues Earnings Results

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 238.42% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a market cap of $706.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

