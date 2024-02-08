Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.54

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and traded as low as $32.09. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 5,911 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $706.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 238.42% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Barclays PLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

