Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPX. Desjardins decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.36.

TSE:CPX opened at C$36.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$46.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.50.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

