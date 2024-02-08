Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.38.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$45.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.34. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

