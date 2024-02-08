AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03), RTT News reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $173.36 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.32.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Quarry LP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

