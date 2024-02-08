Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 601 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Water Works by 73.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.1 %

AWK stock opened at $121.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $155.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

