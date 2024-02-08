Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,407 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,128,000 after buying an additional 1,504,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,402,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

