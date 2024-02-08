Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,695 Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.99% of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FGRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 89,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 622,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 461.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

BATS FGRO opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.