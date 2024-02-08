Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAH opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

