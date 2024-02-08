Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,515,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,273,000 after buying an additional 479,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $159.95 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.26.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.