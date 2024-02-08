Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 808,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,643,000 after purchasing an additional 497,434 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.60.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

