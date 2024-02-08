Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

